VOLUNTEER lifeboat crews went to the aid of a yacht in difficulty off the Essex coast

Clacton RNLI's Atlantic 84 lifeboat launched to the aid of the stricken vessel at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

It was reported that the vessel was in difficulty around the Foulness Sands area.

The crew quickly located a 26ft yacht, which initially had run aground, but had re-floated itself into adeep channel.

Clacton RNLI crewman Mark Walsham said: "The crew drew alongside the casualty vessel and one crew member boarded to check on the occupants of which there was a single person aboard.

"A welfare check was completed, and the casualty was found to be OK and well, so the crew member was recovered back to the lifeboat.

"The casualty vessel was escorted by the lifeboat for approximately 1.5 miles as a safety measure to ensure no further problems occurred, and shortly after were stood down by the coastguard."

The lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station by 8.35pm.