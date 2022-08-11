A WOMAN in her 80s who was pulled from the sea in Walton has died.
Emergency services responded to concerns for the wellbeing of a woman at the beach at about 6.20pm on Wednesday.
It is understood she was pulled from the water by members of the public.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Despite the best efforts of the public and paramedics, the woman, who is in her 80s, sadly died.
"Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
"We want to thank the members of the public and partner agencies for their efforts responding to this incident."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here