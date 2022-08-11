TWO national retailers are set to open new stores at Clacton Shopping Village this month.

A greater mix of fashion and gifts will be available at the popular outlet, in Stephenson Road, thanks to the opening of Saltrock and Gift Company.

North Devon retailer Saltrock is a surf heritage brand with a passion for the outdoors in the sea or on the land while Gift Company is a specialist gift and furniture retailer from North Wales.

Saltrock’s managing director Karl Plank, said: “We are really excited about bringing Saltrock to Clacton Shopping Village it is a perfect match for our brand heritage.

“We have a strong customer presence across Southeast England and when we were presented with this opportunity, in one of Essex key shopping destinations, we jumped at the chance”. Gift Company prides itself on its of gifts as well as its quality oak and pine furniture ranges crafted from sustainable wood in Vietnam and China.

Leanne Pfrang, operations manager of Clacton Shopping Village, said: “We are so pleased to welcome two new retailers to add even more variety to our varied range of stores.

“Taking over the previous Burger King unit, these two retailers take a prominent position at the centre of the scheme and follow the recent opening of Klass, leaving only one vacant unit in the scheme.

“We wish them every success with their launches and look forward to all our customers discovering the fantastic value they have to offer.”

To celebrate their opening, Saltrock is inviting customers to visit the store on August 20 and 21 for the chance to win an exclusive goodie bag and a free gift with every purchase.

Gift Company are set to open on Friday, August 26, in time for shoppers to enjoy browsing their ranges over the bank holiday weekend.

To celebrate the summer holidays, Clacton Shopping Village will be hosting its Epic Wednesdays event with sea-themed Lego building, virtual reality sky diving and bee hotel making.

To book, go to clactonshoppingvillage.com.