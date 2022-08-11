POLICE are looking to speak to a man in connection with a theft.
Essex Police have released a CCTV appeal in the hope of contacting a man after the theft of mail in Maldon.
The incident happened at an address on the High Street on July 12.
Police are looking for the public to contact them if they recognise the man.
A police spokesman said: “We need anyone who recognises this man to contact us.
“Please quote the crime reference number 42/182722/22."
Information can be submitted on the force's website or by using the online Live Chat service, Monday to Friday between 10am and 9pm, or call 101.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel