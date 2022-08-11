POLICE are looking to speak to a man in connection with a theft.

Essex Police have released a CCTV appeal in the hope of contacting a man after the theft of mail in Maldon.

The incident happened at an address on the High Street on July 12.

Police are looking for the public to contact them if they recognise the man.

A police spokesman said: “We need anyone who recognises this man to contact us.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/182722/22."

Information can be submitted on the force's website or by using the online Live Chat service, Monday to Friday between 10am and 9pm, or call 101.