POLICE are looking to speak to a man in connection with theft.
Essex Police have released a CCTV appeal in the hopes of contacting a man after the theft of mail in Maldon.
The incident happened at an address on the High Street on July, 12.
Police are looking for the public to contact them if they recognise the man.
A representative from Essex Police said: “We need anyone who recognises this man to contact us.
“Please quote the crime reference number 42/182722/22.
“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.
“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.
“Alternatively you can call us on 101.
“In an emergency always call 999.
“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”
