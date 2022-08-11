CLACTON Carnival is returning to full strength this weekend for the first time since before the pandemic - and will be celebrating 100 years since its first street procession.

The town’s first procession took place in 1922 after being organised by Clacton Pier owner Ernest Kingsman and local businessman Douglas Lewellen to help raise money for Clacton Hospital.

Events included swimming races, a walk the greasy pole competition and a masked ball, while the procession included decorated cars and bicycles with children dressed up as nursery rhyme characters.

To mark the centenary, Clacton Carnival Association decided this year’s carnival theme will also be ‘nursery rhymes’ - and cash raised will be donated to Clacton Hospital among other charities.

Paul Townend, carnival chairman, added: “We are looking forward to celebrating our 100th procession and welcoming people back to carnival this year.

“So many charities and community groups have not been able to fundraise and hold events due to Covid so we are hoping for a big year of donations to help them out.”

The carnival kicks off with a day of fun on Clacton Pier on Friday before the big street procession at 6pm on Saturday.

The 100th Clacton procession will travel along the seafront from the West Road car park to Victoria Road.

Clacton Pier owner Billy Ball added: “The town’s carnival actually started out on in the pier in 1922 when the Kingsman family owned it, so it is only right that we are involved, especially with this special milestone of 100 years.”

The free Sunday Funday is being held in a new location along the Greensward on August 14.

There will be live entertainment all day, alongside a pet show and fancy dress competition.

Mr Townend added: “There’’ll be everything you could want to entertain the family and it’s free entry, so please come along and have a enjoy a day out in Clacton.”

Adventure Golf at the Greensward Cafe will be returning on Tuesday, August 16, along with the popular beer dig and egg-throwing contest on Wednesday, August 17, Railway Club quiz night on Friday, August 19, and half-marathon, 10k and fun run on Sunday, August 21.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so at all events where there will be collection buckets or can do so online at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/clactoncarnival2022.

To find out more about the events, go to clactoncarnival.org for more information.