ELECTRIC vehicle drivers in a village are to benefit from two new fast-charging points installed at its hall.

The charge points, installed by Crosstech Electrical, are aimed at Alresford residents who do not have such technology at home.

They are now being offered the opportunity to charge their vehicles at Alresford’s village hall on a pay as you go basis or on a monthly energy packet from £32.50 per month.

Alresford Parish Council chairman Frank Belgrove stated the process has been a “fantastic” one to be a part of.

“The parish council are delighted with the two new charge points that have been installed at the village hall, they are a step in the right direction for the village,” said Mr Belgrove.

“Recently, the parish council declared a climate emergency so we're looking for new ways to do our bit to achieve net-zero.”

Charge my Street director Daniel Heery praised the the parish council for showing a “real desire” to do something for the community.

He said: “So many of the large charging companies have been focused on installing charge points at motorway service stations or in larger towns and cities.

“This completely neglects those of us who live in small towns.”