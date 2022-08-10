EMERGENCY services are currently on the scene of an incident on a beach in Walton.

Police officers, paramedics and coastguard crews were called to the area at about 6.20pm today after receiving concerns for the wellbeing of a woman.

Eyewitnesses have suggested the casualty was taken away in an air ambulance, although this has not yet been confirmed. 

The incident is ongoing and Essex Police have asked the public to avoid the area.

The East of England Ambulance Service and HM Coastguard have been contacted for more information

More information as we get it.

 