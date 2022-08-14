WITH a stunning seafront view, spacious open plan set-up, and refurbished glean, it is no wonder why this house is currently the most expensive on the market in Tendring.
Positioned in The Esplanade, Holland-on-Sea, the all-white structure benefits from a fantastic location, given it is within walking distance of the smooth and sandy beach.
It also boasts five bedrooms, two bathrooms and an en-suite, a brand new kitchen and amazing panoramic views of the coastline.
Flooded with natural light, the property can be snapped up for in excess of £1milllion, making it the most costly home currently up for sale in the district.
A spokesman for the listing, currently on Rightmove, said: “The property has undergone a complete refurbishment and has been finished to a very high standard.
“The works include new kitchen, bathrooms and en-suite, new flooring, complete redecoration, heating, electrics and plumbing.
“The house is flooded with natural light from all the floor to ceiling glazing and provides fantastic panoramic viewings of the sea from all front and side facing windows.”
Check out our gallery of this beautiful home.
