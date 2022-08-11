A CAREER criminal who bragged “you’re not gonna catch me” sped away from police officers at almost 100mph in a reckless bid to evade them.

Tony Coppin snuck into a property in Clacton and snatched the keys to a Mini Countryman before driving off just hours before the high-speed pursuit on May 27.

Ipswich Crown Court heard police flagged the vehicle being driven through Jaywick, but when Coppin, 28, saw them he accelerated away, despite being under the influence of cocaine and cannabis.

A police chase then ensued as Coppin, of no fixed abode but known to frequent Colchester, hit speeds of up to 95mph during a reckless 15-mile trip into Colchester.

David Tremain, prosecuting, added Coppin had even zoomed over a level crossing in Thorrington at 70mph before he crashed into a fence in Pownall Crescent, Colchester shortly after 3am on May 28.

Coppin admitted four counts of theft, and single counts of aggravated vehicle taking, possession of cannabis, driving without a licence and insurance and dangerous driving.

He also admitted possession of a weapon and absconding, and was found to be guilty of burglary and theft from previous offences in Colchester.

Coppin was jailed yesterday for five years, of which two-and-a-half will be served on licence, and was disqualified from driving for five-and-a-half years.

Judge Martyn Levett lambasted the defendant, who has 19 convictions for 47 previous offences, for also having 6.98g of cannabis in his possession.

“The time has come for you to realise when you take a car, drive it and crash it at these speeds you can both kill and maim others,” he said.

Coppin was also criticised for failing to return from bail granted to him on a previous burglary charge.

During this period, the crook taunted police officers via social media saying “you’re never gonna catch me”.

He also listed “burglar” as his employment status on his Facebook page and said he studied at HM Prison.

Tom Worden, mitigating, told the court his client had suffered a mental breakdown following the death of his father in 2021, adding he is now clean of drugs.

Coppin was also ordered to pay £190 in compensation.