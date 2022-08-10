Temperatures are set to climb into the 30s across Essex tomorrow as parts of the UK face water shortages and fires ahead of a new heatwave.

A Met Office amber warning for extreme heat comes into force for Essex from Thursday until Sunday, with temperatures set to climb into the 30s.

There is also a heat health alert in place from the UK Health Security Agency, with experts advising people to look out for those who are older or with existing health conditions, as well as young children.

Read more >>> Met Office issues amber weather warning for extreme heat in Essex this week

Reduced water levels at Hanningfield Reservoir, in Essex. Photo: PA

Shocking photos from the PA news agency show reduced water levels at Hanningfield Reservoir, located between Billericay and Chelmsford, after England’s driest eight months from November to June since 1976.

Comparison photos showing water levels at Hanningfield Reservoir, in Essex, dated 28/05/20 (left) and 10/08/22 (right). Photo: PA

It comes as months of low rainfall and hot spells have left parts of the UK facing drought, prompting hosepipe bans and warnings on the impact on agriculture, rivers and wildlife.

A sign warning of soft sinking mud stands on dried up ground at Hanningfield Reservoir. Photo: PA

Thames Water is the latest to announce that it expects to implement a temporary usage ban (TUB) in the coming weeks due to the dry weather.

Anglian Water, Affinity Water and Essex and Suffolk Water have all ruled out hosepipe bans in the county, however.

Reduced water levels at Hanningfield Reservoir (PA)

Reduced water levels at Hanningfield Reservoir (PA)

The Met Office has also identified two Essex locations which have experienced less than 250mm of rain since November 2021.

They are Shoebury and Writtle.

Wildfowl forage for food on the dried up foreshore of Hanningfield Reservoir (PA)