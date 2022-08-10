LETTERS are being sent out to households across Tendring asking people to check their electoral register details.

The annual canvass ensures Tendring’s Electoral Registration Office holds the correct information for those who may wish to vote at upcoming elections.

Those who get a white letter do not need to respond, so long as all of the information are correct; while households who receive a yellow letter must confirm their details, and submit any changes if needed.

The easiest way to confirm the details or make changes is online, using the details provided in the letter. Alongside the letters, emails and text messages will go out asking those who need to update or confirm their details.

Ian Davidson, Electoral Registration Officer for Tendring, said it was vital that everyone check their details were correct.

“Your vote matters and it is important you don’t lose it – so please make sure you confirm details for your household, and update them, if needed,” Mr Davidson said.

“If you do need to respond then doing that online is best – and households should respond by the end of August to avoid unnecessary reminders.

“Canvass is particularly important this year as it underpins the registration process ahead of district and parish elections next May.”