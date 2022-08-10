AN investigation is set to take place following a fuel tanker fire at a chemicals plant in Great Oakley.

Nearby residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed after a taker’s brakes caught fire at EPC Chemicals Ltd’s Bramble Island facility off Harwich Road.

Seven fire crews from Colchester, Dovercourt, Clacton, Braintree and Halstead’s water bowser, were called to the scene shortly after 1.20pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival, crews reported that the brakes of a fuel tanker were on fire.

“Crews have extinguished the fire and are working to suppress the product that has leaked.

“If you live nearby, please continue to keep your windows and doors shut and please avoid the area if you can.”

Essex County Council’s traffic information centre said smoke was blowing across the carriageway on the B1414, but that the road was passable with care.

Ian Davies, commercial director, confirmed a fire had broken out at the facility run by EPC Chemicals, a market leader within the commercial explosives and blasting services sector.

He added: “The fire was localised, but as a precautionary measure a police cordon was put in place whilst the nature of the incident was assessed and a plan implemented by both the emergency services and onsite team to manage the situation.

“There have been no injuries or casualties.

“The emergency services are still in attendance on site and the incident is under control.

“The specific cause of the fire is not yet known and a full investigation will be undertaken by the company.

“EPC Chemicals Ltd will continue to work closely with the emergency services and relevant agencies.

“Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”