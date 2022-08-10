RESIDENTS are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed as firefighters battle a blaze at an industrial unit.
Crews were called to the scene of the fire in Harwich Road, Great Oakley, shortly before 2pm today.
A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews are currently at the scene of a fire in Harwich Road.
“If you live in the area, please keep your windows and doors shut.
“Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident.
“We'll post more details as soon as we can.”
Essex County Council’s traffic information centre said smoke is blowing across the carriageway on the B1414.
“The road is passable with care,” a spokesman said.
“Local residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed.”
