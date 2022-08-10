Travelodge has announced a recruitment drive where they are looking for 10 positions to be filled across their hotels in Essex.
The hotel chain says they can offer to support parents looking for a job in the hospitality sector through " offering jobs close to home, hours that match the school run, [and] benefits that suit families" as well as students who have just finished their A Levels or graduated from university.
Hannah Thomson, Chief People Officer at Travelodge, said: “There has never been a better time than now to join Travelodge, one of the UK’s leading names in hospitality.
"We are dedicated to supporting our colleagues so that they can learn more, earn more and belong. We are currently looking to fill 500 jobs with a career opportunity across the UK.
"We are looking for enthusiastic individuals that have a passion, determination and desire to deliver excellent customer service to join our team."
The 10 positions that need filling at the Essex Hotels include:
- Housekeeping Team Member (Part-Time) - Stansted Great Dunmow
- Housekeeping Team Member (Part-Time) - Colchester Feering
- Housekeeping Team Member (Part-Time) - Brentwood East Horndon
- Housekeeping Team Member (Full Time) - Maldon
- Housekeeping Team Member (Part-Time) - Basildon Wickford
- Housekeeping Team Member (Part-Time) - Harlow
- Kitchen and Bar Café Team Member (Part-Time) - Braintree
- Hotel Team Member (Full Time) - Braintree
- Receptionist Team Member (Full Time) - Braintree
- Receptionist Team Member (Part-Time) - Maldon
You can apply for these roles on the Travelodge website here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here