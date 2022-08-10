A SEARCH operation was launched for a suspected swimmer in difficulty off Walton, but it’s believed it may have only been a seal that was spotted diving under the water.

Search and rescue teams, including the Coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboats and Beach Patrol, were called to the sea off Eastcliff beach on Tuesday at about 3pm.

Beachgoers were asked to get out of the water during the search.

It is understood Tendring Council’s Beach Patrol was alerted to reports of a swimmer in difficulty after something was spotted disappearing under the water.

A search operation was carried out, but no one was reported missing and no clothes or other items were found on the beach.

It is understood that the would-be swimmer may have just been a seal - the animals frequent the waters off Walton.

The search was stood down at 7pm.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: "HM Coastguard coordinated the response after receiving a report that someone was in the water at Walton beach.

"Walton, Holbrook and Clacton coastguard rescue teams and Walton Beach Patrol were all sent, along with RNLI lifeboats from Harwich and Walton and the HM Coastguard helicopter from Lydd.

"There was a thorough and extensive search and nothing untoward was found."