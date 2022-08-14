MULTIPLE roads could be closed for up to 18 months in Essex.

The roads will be closed and temporary speed limits of 30mph will be in place to facilitate each phase of works and then re-opened to the public.

A temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction will be introduced on both sides of the carriageways and the bus lane in Maldon Road, Colchester will be temporarily suspended.

Diversion routes will be signed at each location and residents will be informed of the dates of each phase via letter and advanced warning signs on the road.

Roads in the Tendring District will be temporarily closed within an 18 month period for works by one.network.

A temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction will be introduced as well as a temporary 30mph speed limit.

This will affect multiple roads in Clacton and the surrounding area from August, 18.

Chitts Hill in Stanway will be temporarily closed for 22 days from August, 15 while construction works are undertaken by M. Anderson Construction Ltd.

A new order is now in place to stop drivers from doing a U-Turn in the A131 Braintree Bypass both Southbound and Northbound.

A 20mph zone will be introduced in Blanchefort Gardens, Hawkins Close, Horseshoe Drive and Tarecroft Way in Witham.

Boars Tye Road, Silver End will be temporarily closed for five nights from September, 5 between 8pm and 6am for resurfacing works.

Colne Road, Coggeshall will be closed for five days from its junction with Gurton Road from September, 8 for blockage and cabling works are undertaken by Openreach.

Stambourne Road, Toppesfield will be closed for five days from September, 5 while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Station Approach in Braintree will be temporarily closed, have a temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction and the weight restriction in South Street will be temporarily suspended for the duration.

This will start from September, 5 for 26 days for cycle way works.

Carriageway patching works will temporarily close Bardfield Road in Bardfield Saling for six days from August, 26.

A public footpath will be diverted in Purleigh from a new order.

Footpath 46 in Purleigh will be diverted past the property known as ‘Purleigh Lodge’.

Copies of the order and order map are available on Essex Highways website at: https://www.essexhighways.org/transport-and-roads/getting-around/public-rights-of way/public-path-notices.aspx and have also been sent to Purleigh Parish and Maldon District Councils.

A public path, Footpath 10 in Southminster will be diverted.

Copies of the order and order map are available on Essex Highways website at: https://www.essexhighways.org/transport-and-roads/getting-around/public-rights-of-way/ public-path-notices.aspx and have also been sent to Southminster Parish and Maldon District Councils.

Holloway Road and Barbrook Avenue in Heybridge will have a no waiting at any time restriction implemented from August, 12.

Barbrook Avenue will also have a new 20mph speed limit introduced from the same date.

Various roads in Maldon will be temporarily closed and a temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction will be introduced over an 18 month period for works being carried out by one.network.

The works will start from August, 18.