A CLACTON restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Hook of Clacton, in Marine Parade West, was given the maximum score after assessment on April 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Tendring's 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (82 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.