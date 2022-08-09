ENERGETIC care home residents took part in their very own multi-sport competition inspired by the Commonwealth Games.

Elderly athletes from homes in Colchester and Tendring descended on Colchester Sports Park to battle it out in a range of sporting disciplines.

More than 80 residents took part in the event, which was organised by Friends and Neighbours and Colchester Council and funded by the NHS.

Designed to get people moving and enjoying open green spaces, the participants were put through their paces with a warm-up routine designed for the elderly.

Once the games got underway, the competitors were encouraged to take on a penalty shootout from Colchester United FC or have a go at Wheels For All’s cycling machine.

Boccia, curling, dancing, discus and shotput made up the remainder of the disciplines at the event before deputy mayor of Colchester, John Jowers, handed out medals.

One of the best performing homes was Crouched Friars Residential Home, whose residents achieved four first places, one second and one third.

Paulina Eagle, home manager at Crouched Friars, said: "We had a brilliant time at the Care Home Commonwealth Games.

“All twelve residents got involved and were eager to participate in the activities and have a laugh - seeing the happy smiles on their faces is what it’s all about.

“Our team loved watching them spending time with other care home residents."