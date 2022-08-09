A MAN arrested after an assaulted man was found unconscious in the street has been released on police bail.

Police officers were patrolling Clacton town centre when they found the victim in Pier Avenue at about 1am on Sunday, August 1.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

While continuing to patrol the area and carrying out enquiries, officers were approached by a woman who had been assaulted, resulting in injuries to her face.

A 22-year-old man, from Manningtree, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has now been released on police bail until August 26.

A spokesman for the force said: "We believe that there were a number of witnesses in the area who may be able to assist with this investigation.

"If you witnessed anything or have any further information, please contact us as a matter of urgency.

"Please quote incident 96 of July 31 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."

Witnesses can also contact essex.police.uk/digital101 or call the force on 101.