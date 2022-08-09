AN inquest has heard a 21-year-old student drowned in the sea near Clacton Pier on the hottest day on record.

Sujal Sahu was among a group of six friends who got into difficulty in the water on July 19, when temperatures in parts of the country topped 40C.

Five of the group were brought to safety and a major search operation was launched by the Coastguard in a bid to find Sujal.

Essex Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday that his body was found face-down several miles away off the coast of Jaywick, near the village’s Martello Tower, four days later.

A postmortem examination at Colchester Hospital concluded that Sujal had drowned, pending a toxicology report.

The inquest was adjourned until July next year, although senior coroner Lincoln Brookes indicated this was a “backstop date” that could be brought forward.

Mr Sahu, who is from Ajmer in Rajasthan, India, had been living in Cambridge for two years and was studying computer science at Anglia Ruskin University.

Family friend Manjeet Pancholi previously described Sujal as a “lively and confident person with lots of energy” and said he wanted to do something with his life to set an example and help his family.

“His family are broken and in deep pain,” he added.

He was their only son – and they will never fill this void in their lives.

“I have spoken to his friends, who are all in shock too."

It is understood Anglia Ruskin University helped with travel arrangements for Sujal's family.

A spokesman for the university said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Sujal’s family at this time.

“We are offering support to his fellow students.”

Sujal’s funeral took place at Cambridge Crematorium on Monday.

He leaves his father Bhagwan, mother Usha and sister Vrati.

At least 14 people, many of whom were in their teens, are thought to have died in open water during last month’s heatwave.

The youngest of them – 13-year-old Robert Hattersley – drowned in the River Tyne near Ovingham, Northumberland.