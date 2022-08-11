A PENSIONER who benefitted from a new prostate treatment at Colchester Hospital has thanked the “fantastic” staff who cared for him.

Tom Cunningham praised the centre’s urology team for their “kindness, understanding and professionalism” after becoming one of the first patients to benefit from the new technology.

The 79-year-old had the Rezum steam treatment which works by injecting super-heated steam into the enlarged prostate via the penis using a telescopic device.

The steam then helps to block off the blood vessels which feed the gland, causing it to shrink, with one expert stating it offers “significant advantages” for men with prostate problems.

New technology - Rezum is a steam treatment delivered by a telescopic device

Patients are treated and go home the same day with a catheter which comes out after a week, so recovery time is promised to be much shorter when compared to more invasive techniques.

Mr Cunningham, from Clacton, said: “I had an excellent experience. The team really took care of me, made me feel at ease and explained what was going on.

“It’s made such a difference. I was uncomfortable and felt pain before the procedure, but now I can pass urine well and less frequently.

“They’re fantastic, wonderful people. I can’t express my gratitude enough and how pleased I am that they could help.”

Technology - how the Rezum equipment looks when it is fully set up

The Rezum treatment, which is offered at both Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, was previously only offered privately but it is now available on the NHS, making it more accessible in north east Essex.

Consultant urological surgeon and Rezum lead for Colchester Zaf Maan said the treatment can be uncomfortable but hailed the huge benefits of the breakthrough.

“The great thing about it is the speed and that our patients get to go home on the same day. It also doesn’t stop them having any further treatment down the line,” added Mr Man

“It can be uncomfortable for some as we inject steam into the prostate to kill off the cells that are causing the blockage, and a passage can form with more space for urine to pass through.”