The seven types of speed cameras snaring motorists in Essex have been revealed.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request, published by Essex Police, shows 113,324 speeding offences were detected by the force in 2021.

These drivers were caught by seven different types of speed cameras, and the request reveals how many each caught.

The Vector average speed cameras caught the most, with 36,947 snared by this device.

Read more >>> TV star from Line of Duty and Broadchurch visits Essex theme park

The RS-GS11 detected 34,897 speeding offences in Essex last year, while handheld radars caught 17,445.

The HADECS3 caught 11,733 speeding drivers and the GTC-GS11 device captured 7,412.

TruCAM caught 4,424 and SPECS detected the least with 466 recorded.

Of these offences the most common outcome was no action, at 59,968.

A total of 30,433 were sent on a course and 1,510 were prosecuted.

Read more >>> Met Office issues amber weather warning for extreme heat in Essex this week

Other outcomes include:

Case Prep Holding Bay - 493

CO - 3,968

Conditional Offer Print Pending - 10

Conditional Offer Sent - 4,431

D54FFP Print Pending - 5

D54FFP Produced - 72

NIP Sent - 8

Retraining and Conditional Offer Sent - 1,945

Retraining Course Attended and Completed - 4,802

Retraining Course Booked - 4,340

Retraining Course Withdrawn - 963

Retraining Offer Print Pending - 21

Sent to Case Prep - 355

For the offences that were cancelled, the most common reason why was because they were emergency service vehicles (21,444).

There were a number of other reasons such as camera issues (3,868) and focus issues (1,667).