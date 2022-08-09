A COMMUNITY club is looking to recruit a dedicated volunteer to work with young people in a seaside town.
Walton Youth Club, located at the YMCA Triangle Red Club, in Portobello Road, is on the hunt for a youth worker.
The successful candidate will lead activities such as board games, a variety of sports, pool, virtual reality sessions and much more.
To find out more information about the position visit volunteeressex.org.
