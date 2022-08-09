YOUNGSTERS from a football club in Clacton have been learning about how to keep safe in the sea during a special trip to a lifeboat station.
The group of keen footballers from FC Clacton were given a tour of the town's Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboat station, based in Hastings Avenue, last weekend.
They visited the crew room where they were given important information about what the RNLI does, how it helps people and what risks and hazards they should all look out for when visiting the beach.
They also enjoyed seeing the station's boats, the D-Class Inshore Lifeboat, named Damar’s Pride, and Atlantic 85 B-Class lifeboat, the David Porter MPS.
Mark Walsham, Clacton RNLI spokesman, said: "It is always great to welcome youth groups into the boathouse, so they get to see what it really is like behind the scenes, but just as importantly to better understand how to keep themselves safe in and around the water.
"Any groups interested in a visit can contact us via our website or Facebook page where we would be happy to arrange this."
