AN annual event returned to a coastal town over the weekend boasting two stacked days of live music and thrilling performances.

Brightlingsea Free Musical Festival took place on Hurst Green on Saturday and Sunday.

Following the 2021 edition, organisers were unsure if the event would ever return.

During the well-attended extravaganza, a variety of local musicians and bands, specialising in a host of different genres, entertained the masses.

Everyone from Pet Needs, The Motley Crew, Surfquake and Lianne Kaye to ELO Encounter, The Replicators and Bright Voices took to the stage.

In addition to live music, the family-friendly event, which was established in 2001 and costs £20,000 to run, also featured a range of stalls and other forms of entertainment.

Alan Jones, founder of Black Cactus Studio, in Great Bromley, worked as a sound engineer at this year’s Brightlingsea Festival.

Speaking about the success of the event, he said: “It was a really fantastic weekend of live music and you could really feel a community spirit.

“The musicians were all brilliant and the festivalgoers were really supportive and responsive to the performances.”

To find out more about Brightlingsea Free Music Festival, which is the town’s biggest public event, facebook.com/bseafreefest.