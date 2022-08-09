A CONVICTED murderer sparked a police investigation yesterday after he failed to return to a prison.

Terry Game, 50, strangled his lover Lisa Sullivan at a Walton caravan park in August 2005.

Avon and Somerset Police warned the public he was on the loose yesterday after being released from HMP Leyhill on a temporary licence and failing to return.

The force has since stated the 50-year-old handed himself into a police station in Cambridgeshire and is now in custody.

Game, who strangled Lisa and left her young son to find her battered and bruised body, was sentenced to at least 15 years behind bars in March 2006.