FINAL preparations are underway for a family fun night to celebrate Clacton Carnival’s centenary.

The event is being staged by Clacton Pier on Friday and will include a £10 wristband for unlimited rides, a host of superheroes and free live music.

Bosses at the seaside attraction hosted the evening for the first time last year and it was a such a success it is being repeated.

Pier director Billy Ball said it is one of the events put on during the year to support the wider community.

“We have just celebrated our 150th year and now it is Clacton Carnival Association marking its centenary,” he said.

“We wanted to be a part of that, and last year’s collaboration went so well we decided to stage it again - and hopefully it will be another great evening for families.

“The town’s carnival actually started out on in the pier in 1922 when the Kingsman family owned it, so it is only right that we are involved, especially with this special milestone of 100 years.”

The reduced price wristbands, which are for rides only excluding the Go-Karts and Big Wheel, will be available from 6pm to 9pm.

Earlier in the day there will also be free live music outside the Boardwalk Bar and Grill from 1pm to 4pm and James Magic will be entertaining children from 2pm-5pm inside.

A major draw in the evening will be the superheroes provided by Ash-Lee Entertainment, including the brand new Venom to thrill the crowds.

He will be joined by Superman and Miles Morales from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

The live music will begin at 5pm through to 9pm with ITG. Face Paint and Glitter Station will also be offering their services.

Paul Townend, Chairman of Clacton Carnival Association, welcomed the pier event which will help boost funds.

“The weather looks set fair, and we are looking forward to another family night of fun on the pier."

"We were delighted to team up with the owners again and appreciate their support,” he added.