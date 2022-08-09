A WOMAN attempted to expose a member of a pipe band at a public parade in front of thousands of people.

The Essex Caledonian Pipe Band took part in Maldon Carnival on Saturday.

During the parade, a member of the public lifted up the kilt of one of the band members as they paraded through the town.

The member of public was spoken to by the pipe band's detective sergeant after the incident.

The pipe band said the stunt was inappropriate.

A representative from the Essex Caledonian Pipe Band said: “A hot but enjoyable day yesterday for the ram-packed Maldon Carnival.

“Great to see so many people, although one upsetting moment for us when a woman decided to lift up one of our kilts as we marched by.

“For some it might be 'just a bit of fun' but it's never appropriate behaviour, especially in a post #MeToo world.

“'Upskirting' is a prosecutable offence, carrying a maximum sentence of two years and being placed on the sex offenders' register.”

A representative from Maldon Carnival said: “Please note it is never acceptable to touch and certainly not to try and expose anyone attending procession.”

The band said that the incident will not put them off taking part in the carnival again.