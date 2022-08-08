A POLICE officer from Essex who refused to provide a sample for a drugs test has been found to have committed gross misconduct.

On May 3 former police officer Elton Borg had been asked to take part in a drug test but refused.

He would later resign from his role before an investigation into his conduct had taken place.

But at an Essex Police misconduct hearing held at the force’s headquarters, Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington found Mr Borg had breached the professional standards of behaviour.

READ MORE >> Fire breaks out at historic former army gymnasium in Colchester

The specific breach committed by the former officer related to orders, instructions and discreditable conduct.

The panel found if Mr Borg, who had been based in the west of the county, had not already resigned he would have been dismissed.

Chief Constable Harrington said: “I expect the highest standards of behaviour from every officer or member of staff at Essex Police.

“All officers need to be fit for duty, and be ready to prove that should they be asked to, to ensure they are best place to protect and serve the people of Essex.

“Former PC Borg’s behaviour fell well below the standards I expect.”