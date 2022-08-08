A MAN was rescued from the sea by volunteer lifeboat crews after getting into difficulty in a dinghy off Jaywick.

Clacton RNLI’s crew launched their D-Class inshore lifeboat Damar’s Pride following reports of the man being in trouble about 100 metres off the coast on Friday at about 2pm.

Despite it being a warm and sunny with calm conditions, there was a strong tide and the man would not have been able to recover the dinghy to the shore himself.

The crew made its way at best speed toward the dinghy’s last known location and after a short search of the area it was located.

Clacton RNLI spokesman Mark Walsham said it was clear that the person aboard the dinghy would have not been able to self-recover back to the shore.

“The crew quickly and safely recovered the casualty aboard the lifeboat where a welfare check was given to the casualty, and they were found to be well,” he said.

“The crew proceeded to the shoreline and helped the casualty to the beach who continued their way.

After rescuing the man, the lifeboat crew was stood down and the lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station, where it was cleaned, refuelled and put back onto active service by 2.45pm.

The crew has now issued safety advice to those who bring an inflatable to the beach, including choosing a lifeguarded or Beach Patrol beach.

“Inflatables can be great fun when they’re used safely,” said Mr Walsham.

“But every summer, they’re one of the most common reasons our lifeboat crews are called to action.

“They’re not designed for the beach so it’s easy to get swept out to sea.”

People visiting the coast are also advised to only ever use inflatables close to the shore and between the red and yellow flags.

They should also making sure children are always supervised and never to use inflatables in big waves or when an orange windsock is flying.

If you spot someone in trouble on an inflatable at sea, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.