A PHARMACIST has reportedly been forced to close its doors to customers today.

Boots, in Victoria Place, Brightlignsea, Colchester, will remain shut until tomorrow.

Customers have been told cover for an absent pharmacist was unable to be arranged.

Edward Brown is the vice chairman of the Autumn Centre, which is positioned opposite the health retailer.

He said: “It's all over the door and there was someone giving out the Boots complaints phone number.

“This is happening a lot recently - people rely on Boots being open and being able to get their prescription on time.

“We been saying for years about having more pharmacies in Brightlingsea.

“I don't use Boots because they take weeks to get your prescription and you are waiting between half an hour and two hours.”