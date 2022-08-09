DEDICATED and generous community groups and charitable organisations were celebrated at feelgood event.

The Holland Residents’ Association, made-up of seaside town residents, held its first summer fete since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Sponsored by local businesses and taking place on a village green in Brighton Road, the sun-soaked gathering raised awareness of everything the community has to offer.

Representatives from Neighbourhood Watch, Get Cycling, and the Royal British Legion, manned informative stalls, while Grandma Lily’s served food.

Charities were also able to use the fete as a platform from which to raise vital funding through donations, while on-site military vehicles were explored by younger guests.

Everyone from the RNLI and the Stroke Association to the Lions Club of Clacton-on-Sea was in attendance.

The event even boasted an array of sideshows, including the stocks, which Tendring and Essex councillors Andy Baker and Mark Stephenson volunteered to take part in.

Once locked in, fete-goers were encouraged to chuck soggy sponges at their grimacing faces as spectators gleefully looked on and laughter filled the air.

Fun fairground rides, such as the spinning teacups, also proved a hit with families and children, as did the tasty ice creams and cooling refreshments.

Andy Baker, ward councillor for Eastcliff and committee member for the Holland Residents’ Association, said: “It was brilliant and a fantastic event.

“There was lots of people who had fun, tons going on, and Mark and I got very wet in the stock – my grandchildren really enjoyed throwing things at me.

“It has been a little while in the making and all the charities that turned up made some money and hopefully we made some money as well.

“We are going to be funding a defibrillator with the money, but the main aim of the event was to get people to have fun in their community.

“It was a really good day and we are already talking about doing one next year.”