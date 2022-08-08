EVERGREEN John Stuck broke records galore after becoming Clacton Cricket Club's oldest-ever player.

The 78-year-old, who has been with Clacton CC for nearly 60 years, played in the club's nine-wicket loss to Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship division one leaders Halstead.

In addition to becoming the oldest person to have ever played for Clacton, he is also the most senior to play in division one.

And to add to Stuck's record-breaking day, he took a stumping in the game, becoming the oldest wicket-keeper to do so.

Clacton CC chairman Gary Kirk said: "I've known John for 40 plus years, he is a fantastic person, cricketer and supporter of his club.

"John stills plays veteran cricket for Essex over 70s and is going to Australia to umpire senior cricket at the bequest of the Australian cricket board.

"The word legend is often used these days but John deserves this accolade.

"He is a world record holder with 216 centuries over his playing career and he still hopes to add to this incredible number.

"I know our club are so proud of John, a person who always does what he can to help our club through hard times and good.

"However, even I was surprised to hear that John was playing Saturday, a game against the best team in the league.

"Sadly we had 11 players not available for various reasons leaving us very short but true to John's nature he stepped us where other did not and played."

Clacton's under-strength side were asked to bat first when Halstead captain Ed Clark won the toss.

Clacton were soon in trouble after losing the first three wickets with only 30 on the board.

Joe Fowler (19) and Matt O'Brien (58) tried to regain the initiative for the away side.

O'Brien in particular looked to be aggressive whenever he could, smashing ten fours in his excellent half century.

Sadly he ran out of partners as Clacton collapsed from 91 for five to 110 all out, with Joshua Wells taking 5-27 from seven overs of pace bowling.

Halstead's chase to reach Clacton's total of 110 started badly with Rayner (1) being stumped by Stuck off the bowling of Imran Sheikh.

But this was the only resistance as both Chu (59) and Dellar (53) smashed the Clacton bowlers, scoring runs at will and reaching the winning target from only 15 overs.

Clacton captain Kieran Parkes said: "My team will learn from this experience.

"I am disappointed that we did not play to our best but given how difficult it has been to find players to actually give us 11 on the field I feel that we need to move on and get back to winning ways when we entertain Worlington next Saturday.

"Halstead are a really strong side and my side were always going to struggle.

"I am disappointed that so many players were not available for this game.

"Every week I have at least three people not available which means that I have only been able to select my best 11 twice this season.

"I was so proud to have John in my side, he as the rest of the players tried their best, against a very good side who will win the league and I can't ask for anything else.

"Matt's innings was perfect, his half century was one of his best.

It was a shame that he did not get much support from the lower order batters."