A POLICE marine unit dealt with a broken down boat during its patrols over the weekend.
Essex Police’s Op Wave Breaker action also saw officers tackle anti-social behaviour in Maldon, West Mersea and Brightlingsea.
And swimmers enjoying the hot weather were handed water safety advice while, on Sunday, a broken down boat was towed to Essex Marina, on the River Crouch.
The police unit confirmed its crew were checked over after having been located.
