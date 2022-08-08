POLICE officers have vowed to "deal robustly" with troublemakers during a forthcoming hallmark event.

Essex Police Tendring teams will be on patrol during the ever-popular Clacton Airshow which will take to the skies above the coastline on August 25 and 26.

Last week assistant chief constable Glen Pavelin joined Inspector Martin Richards in in the town centre to speak to their partners about their final preparations.

The force has now reassured those attending the aviation extravaganza officers will do all they to ensure everybody is kept safe.

A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “We've been working with Tendring Council, businesses, and other partners to make sure you can enjoy it safely.

“We're looking forward to seeing you there and our officers will be there making sure you're safe.

“We want everyone who goes to enjoy themselves and we'll deal robustly with anyone who behaves anti-socially or puts your safety at risk.

“If you see us at one of our engagement events or out on patrol, do tell us of any concerns you may have or just come and say hello.

“If you need help, see anything you feel is suspicious or something just doesn’t feel right, tell a police officer, community support officer, council staff or security officer.”