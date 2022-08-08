A CAR reportedly landed on its roof after being involved in a crash resulting in a busy main road becoming completely blocked during rush-hour.
Emergency services were called to an incident involving two vehicles in St John’s Road and Oakview Crescent, in Clacton, shortly after 6am today.
As a result of the smash, which eyewitnesses claim caused one of the cars to flip onto its roof, St John’s Road was blocked in both directions.
The incident was soon cleared and, according to Essex Police, nobody was seriously injured nor were any arrests made.
