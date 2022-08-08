A SYNTH-POP artist is finally set to take to the stage of a historic city centre venue after his previous scheduled shows were pulled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Blancmange will perform at the legendary Colchester Arts Centre, in Church Lane, on October 13, following two cancelled dates in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The musical project used to be a duo but now solely consists of singer Neil Arthur, who found fame back in the early 1980s with the group.

During his set in Colchester, he will perform tracks dripping in synthesizers and surrealism, such as Feel Me, Living On The Ceiling, Blind Vision and Don't Tell Me.

The show will be in support of Blancmange’s new album Private View, which is set to be released in September on London Records.

Speaking about the record ahead of the gig, Neil said: “As usual I’m playing with double meanings and domestic references.

“Can you take me, in terms of the unpredictable aspects of a personality, or can you literally take me to our favourite place by the sea?

“And also how much does someone have to “take” before a relationship breaks down?

“How many times can your partner be expected to accept repeated mistakes? Where is the tipping point?”

Tickets for the performance cost £25 on the door or £20 in advance from colchesterartscentre.com.