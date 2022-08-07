TWO people have been arrested following an incident where a man sustained serious injuries.

Police were called to the Never Say Die pub in Broadway, Jaywick, around 10:15pm yesterday.

A large disturbance took place outside the premises which culminated in numerous persons fighting each other.

One man sustained injuries which were initially thought to be life-threatening but are no longer believed so.

Two arrests have been made, one a 41-year-old man on suspicion of GBH with intent, and a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of common assault and obstructing a police officer.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Two people have been arrested following an incident in Jaywick where a man sustained serious injuries.

“Detectives have established that a large disturbance took place outside the premises which culminated in numerous persons fighting each other.

“One man sustained injury that was initial thought to be life-threatening but is no longer believed to be so.

“A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent while a 44 year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and obstructing a police officer.

“They are both currently in custody.

“We believe the area would have been very busy at the time of the incident so there will be a number of people who saw what happened and we need them to contact us.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote incident 1509 of 6 August.”