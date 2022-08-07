WITHAM TOWN produced a five-star display to beat London Colney 5-0 in the FA Cup extra preliminary round.

Adam Vyse scored a hat-trick and Joseph Alantise also netted, as Town progressed to the next round.

HALSTEAD TOWN bowed out of the FA Cup at the extra preliminary round stage after losing 3-0 at Leverstock Green.

Mark McLean's side were beaten by their Spartan South Midlands League opponents, at Pancake Lane.

Halstead fell behind after 20 minutes when Ibrahim Nagheeb's superb ball was headed home at the far post by George Mitchell-Gears.

Leverstock Green doubled their lead in the second half when Nagheeb went over a defender’s leg in the area and a penalty was awarded.

Chris Blunden stepped up and sent Halstead goalkeeper Jack Cherry the wrong way to get the goal his game deserved.

Leverstock completed their win late on when Rio Beech broke down the left wing and his cross was headed home at the back post by Luke Durnin.

FC CLACTON saw off LITTLE OAKLEY 2-1 to progress to the preliminary round.

Little Oakley took a first-half lead through Danny Garrad but second-half goals from Teddy Collis and Mekhi McKenzie saw the Seasiders book a home preliminary round tie with East Thurrock United.

HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS beat Clapton 4-0 to make progress in the FA Cup.

Andy Fennell (2), Ben Sartain and Ross Wall scored Swifts' goals.

But STANWAY ROVERS bowed out of the competition after losing 4-1 at Shefford Town and Campton.

In league action, HOLLAND FC drew 1-1 with Great Yarmouth Town, in Thurlow Nunn League first division north.

In first division south, WIVENHOE TOWN lost 2-0 at Sporting Bengal United.

MALDON AND TIPTREE beat Aveley 2-0, in a friendly.