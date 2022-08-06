THERE are no trains between Colchester and Ipswich until 10am this morning due to urgent repairs.
Network Rail are making urgent repairs to the overhead wire structure in Manningtree area.
Therefore, there are currently no trains between Colchester and Ipswich.
A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “Urgent repairs to the railway between Colchester and Ipswich.
“This is expected from 6am until 10am on Saturday.
“Network Rail need to make urgent repairs to the overhead wire structure in Manningtree area.
“Therefore, we will be unable to run train service between Colchester and Ipswich between the hours of 6am and 10am on Saturday morning.”
