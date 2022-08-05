URGENT repairs to the railway are likely to cause delays for passengers traveling by train.

Greater Anglia have alerted the public to repair works being undertaken on Saturday, August 6.

The urgent repairs will be taking place between Colchester and Ipswich from 6am and 10am.

Train services will therefore be unable to run between Colchester and Ipswich whilst overhead wire structure in the Manningtree area is undergoing repairs.

Trains from London Liverpool Street towards Ipswich and Norwich will terminate at Colchester.

Trains from Norwich to London Liverpool Street will terminate at Ipswich.

The service from Ipswich to London Liverpool Street will start from Colchester.

Trains between Manningtree and Harwich Town will still be running as normal.

READ MORE>>> Firefighters battled three blazes at Hilly Fields nature reserve in Colchester

There will be a limited rail replacement bus service between Colchester, Manningtree and Ipswich.

A representative from Greater Anglia said: “You may wish to travel via Cambridge to make your journey. We have arranged for your ticket to be accepted on the following;

"• Greater Anglia services between London Liverpool Street and Cambridge

"• Great Northern services between London Kings Cross and Ely

"• Thameslink services between London St Pancras Intl and Cambridge

"• London Underground between Liverpool Street and Kings Cross St Pancras.”