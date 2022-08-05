FIRE services are calling for the public to avoid using fireworks at home following an incident.

Firefighters were called to a property in Broomfield, Chelmsford last night following an incident with a home firework display.

The firework display caused a garden fire at the address in Main Road, Broomfield.

Crews were called to the address at 10.47pm and on arrival confirmed fireworks had set a large section of grass alight The flames were extinguished by 11.18pm.

The Essex Fire Service has warned that fires can start easily and spread quickly due to the dry grass and fields across Essex.

Watch Manager at Chelmsford Fire Station, Andy Edwards, said: “During extended spells of dry weather, we’re discouraging people from using fireworks at home.

“With lots of dry grass and fields across Essex, the risks are higher and the incident last night is a perfect example of how easily a fire can start in dry conditions.

“Fortunately, nobody was harmed and we were able to put the fire out quickly but this isn’t always the case.

“Please avoid using fireworks at home. And, if you really feel you need to, please make sure you have buckets of sand and plenty of water available.”