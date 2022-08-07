Drink drivers are a regular fixture at magistrates' courts hearing cases in Chelmsford and Colchester.

The offence warrants an immediate disqualification and often a hefty fine.

Offenders also face the ordeal of a public court hearing.

Here are some of the north Essex drink drivers to come before the courts over the past week.

​David Wadsworth, 42, of Main Road, Harwich, got behind the wheel of a Peugeot on June 22 while over the legal limit.

He had 54mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Wadsworth admitted drink driving on July 26 and was banned from the roads for 16 months.

He must pay a £384 fine, £105 in prosecution costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

Caroline Brewer, 58, of Longstomps Avenue, Chelmsford, was found to have driven while over the limit in Great Bentley on July 1.

She had 87mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

She admitted drink driving on July 26 and was banned from driving for 22 months.

She must pay a £120 fine, £200 in compensation, a £48 victim surcharge and £105 in prosecution costs.

Matthew Kilbey, 28, of High Street, Walton, drove while over the legal limit in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, on June 26.

He had 98mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

After admitting drink driving on July 26, he was banned from the roads for two years.

He also admitted driving without a full licence and without insurance.

He must pay compensation of £575, a £115 victim surcharge and £105 in prosecution costs.

Volodymyr Vasiuchyn, 36, of Ratcliffe Court, Colchester, was found to have been drink driving on July 6 in Colchester.

He had 65mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath and admitted the charge on July 27.

He was banned from driving for 17 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine and a £48 victim surcharge.

He must pay £105 in prosecution costs.

David Bondy, 43, of Vicarage Lane, Thorpe-le-Soken, was jailed after he was caught drink driving.

He got behind the wheel while over the limit on April 18 in Weeley.

The court heard the offending was aggravated by his criminal record.

He admitted drink driving, driving without insurance and without a valid licence.

He was jailed for eight weeks and banned from driving for 36 months.

He must pay a £128 victim surcharge.