AN Experienced yoga instructor is set to launch classes that will help residents improve their mental health and wellbeing.
Dave Smith will host the classes in St Osyth Village Hall starting in September.
His qualifications include a level three diploma in teaching yoga, working with disabled clients and personal training.
Dave will teach Hatha yoga and Chair yoga so there is something available for anyone who wants to get involved.
Classes will cost £7 per session and will begin on Monday, September 12.
For more information, call Dave on 07976 929824.
