AN important road is set to close for more than a week.

Mersea Road in Colchester is closing southeast from its junction with Napier Road to its junction with St Botolph’s Circus.

The closure comes on August 19 for nine nights, due to carriageway and footway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Each evening, the road will shut at 7pm and will not reopen until 5am.

An alternative route is available via Mersea Road, Roberts Road, Eagle Drive, Military Road, Magdalen Street, St Botolph’s Circus and vice versa.

l Residents are also set for disruption when a number of streets are set to shut while a new zebra crossing is installed.

Essex Highways say Chapel Road and Winstree Road in Stanway will see works carried out for 13 days.

Both roads will close from their junction with New Farm Road from August 15.

A no waiting, no loading and no stopping order will also be in place during the closures.

The road closures will be for three nights in the 13-day period, from 7pm to 6am.

The closures are required while the installation of zebra crossing works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

l Various roads will also be closing at the same time in the Braintree area.

Sunnyfields Road, Willoughbys Road and Lyons Hall Road in High Garrett. all closed on July 28.

Each road closed from its southern junction with the A131 at High Garrett to its northern junction with the A131.

A temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction will also be introduced.

The works being undertaken will take place within an 18-month period.

l Another closure is set to come to Sible Hedingham on August 18.

Harrow Cross Road will shut for four days from its junction with Forrey Green to its junction with Lamb Lane.

The closure is required while superfast fibre optic broadband installation works are undertaken by Gigaclear Ltd.

l Lamb Lane in Sible Hedingham is also set to shut.

The road will close from its junction with Harrow Cross Road in an easterly direction on August 15.

The closure will last three days while more fibre optic broadband installation works are undertaken by Gigaclear Ltd.

l A closure is also coming to Wickham St Paul.

Church Road will close from its junction with Hedingham Road to its junction with Rectory Lane for four days.

The roadworks will commence on August 15 while more fibre optic broadband installation works are undertaken by Gigaclear Ltd.

l Kelvedon Road in Inworth and Tiptree is also scheduled to close this month.

The closure is scheduled to begin on August 16 for five nights.

Each night, the closure will start at 7pm and finish at 5am.

The restriction is required while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

l Also set to close is Chapel Road, in West Bergholt.

The road will close on August 15 while new connection works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

The road will close from near its junction with Donald Drive for five days

l Fordham Road, in Wormingford, will close for three days.

The road will shut from its junction with Packards Lane on August 31.

This is while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

l Another Wormingford closure will see Church Road shut.

The road will also close for three days rom its junction with Chantry Drive.

The closure will start on August 30 while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.