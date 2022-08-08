THE much anticipated re-opening of a newly renovated beach basketball court is set to take place.

Brightlingsea Town Council will reopen the Sledgehammers basketball court with Brightlingsea Mayor Mick Barry in attendance.

This has been a community project with the Town Council in partnership with Tendring District Council and Brightlingsea Sledgehammers Basketball Club.

A spokesman for the project said: “Tendring Council has provided £2,500 in funding and a GoFundMe page was set up by Jay Kitchen on behalf of the Sledgehammers which raised £1,575.

“Members of the Sledgehammers have put in approximately 40 voluntary hours to prepare the court for the designs to be painted which has been done by artist Paul Cottie.”

Stunning - A view of the finished basketball court. Credit: Stephen Johnson

On the day, different skill activities will take place as well as a ‘beat the Sledgehammers’ five versus five basketball game.

Prizes for activities on the day have been supplied by basketball England.

The spokesman added: “We would also like to acknowledge the help of Colin Gould from Britau and Councillor Graham Steady, who co-ordinated the initiative would like to thank all of the listed participants.

“Further plans for improvements on the Western Promenade will be announced in the near future.”

The reopening will take place on Saturday, August 13, at noon on the Western Promenade.

For more information on the Sledgehammers visit bit.ly/3Q0ZTSM.