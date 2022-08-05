A MAN from Clacton has been fined £180 after obstructing a police officer.

Joseph Tillett, 33, of Jameson Road, was found to have obstructed or resisted a constable in the execution of their duty in Haverhill, Suffolk, on July 10.

The charge was proved in his absence at Ipswich Courthouse on July 15.

He was fined £180, ordered to pay £125 costs and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

