A MAN from Clacton has been fined £180 after obstructing a police officer.
Joseph Tillett, 33, of Jameson Road, was found to have obstructed or resisted a constable in the execution of their duty in Haverhill, Suffolk, on July 10.
The charge was proved in his absence at Ipswich Courthouse on July 15.
He was fined £180, ordered to pay £125 costs and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
