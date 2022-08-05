A MAN from Holland-on-Sea will have to stump up more than £400 after boarding a train without a ticket.

Anthony Brown, 28, of Cliff Road, was found without a ticket on March 3 at Stratford railway station.

A charge of boarding a train without a valid ticket was proved at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court using the single justice procedure, which means it was decided by a single magistrate and defendants don't have to appear in court.

He was fined £220 and was ordered to pay £150 costs and £31.10 in compensation. He must also pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

