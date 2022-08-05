A DEDICATED children’s charity is set to host weekly family-fun sessions for the remainder of the school holidays.
Sonny’s Army, based in Jaywick, has curated an outdoor games afternoon which will take place on Brooklands Garden every Sunday.
During the free events young guests, as well as their parents, will be able to enjoy and take part in a host of exciting activities.
Drinks, snacks and all the necessary equipment will be provided by the non-profit organisation.
To find out more information visit facebook/sonnysarmy1.
